nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $9,838,000. State Street Corp raised its position in nCino by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.