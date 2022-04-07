MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $412.00 to $372.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $283.78 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.65.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.