Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

