Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Byrna Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

