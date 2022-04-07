BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

