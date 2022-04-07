Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. Paychex has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Paychex by 626.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

