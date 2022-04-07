GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 21,963 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

