Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Catherine Wong Sells 36,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $339,524.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50.

Domo stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Domo by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

