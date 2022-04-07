The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases £240,900 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £240,900 ($315,934.43).

Shares of ART opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members worldwide. The company also sells various other premium single cask spirits that include single cask bourbon, Indian whisky, Japanese whisky, single cask Armagnac, cognac, gin, and rum.

