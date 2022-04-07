MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Steven J. Gilbert Sells 85,141 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in MBIA by 598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MBIA by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MBIA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,217 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 220,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

