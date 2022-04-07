MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Steven J. Gilbert Sells 85,141 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MBI stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).
MBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About MBIA (Get Rating)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.