Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.