Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,657,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 67.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.