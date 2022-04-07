FY2023 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$41.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.