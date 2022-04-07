Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shell plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

