Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.