R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

