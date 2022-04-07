Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

