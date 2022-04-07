Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

