Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.70.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.