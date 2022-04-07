Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

