Telemus Capital LLC Sells 535 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

FTV stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

