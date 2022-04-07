Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Sony Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sony Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sony Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

SONY stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.