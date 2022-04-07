855 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $224.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

