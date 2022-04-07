Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,365 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

