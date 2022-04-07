Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

