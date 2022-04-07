Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $229.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

