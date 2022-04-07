Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess Sells 5,117,500 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HESM stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

