FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $362.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $362.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.20.

FDS stock opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

