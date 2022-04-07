Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

