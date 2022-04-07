CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Daniel P. Finke Sells 55,359 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
