MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.86.

MetLife stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

