Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

