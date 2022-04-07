Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

