Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $176.52 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

