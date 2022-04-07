Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

