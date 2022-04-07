Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,274,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.15 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

