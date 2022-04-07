Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.