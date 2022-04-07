SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of SGH opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

