Brokers Offer Predictions for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $23,538,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

