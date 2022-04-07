STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

