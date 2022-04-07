Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.
About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
