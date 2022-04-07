Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.