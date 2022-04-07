Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

