AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Critical Contrast

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AudioEye alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.71%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Jacada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 2.93 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -4.86 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Summary

AudioEye beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.