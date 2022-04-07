NETSTREIT Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

