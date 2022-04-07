Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

