Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
About Pharma-Bio Serv (Get Rating)
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.