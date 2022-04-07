FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Curis, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.