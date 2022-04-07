Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 438.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

