Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $259.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

