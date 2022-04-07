Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in American Tower by 31.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

AMT opened at $268.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.45 and a 200 day moving average of $260.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

