Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

